VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Declares $0.02 Annual Dividend

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSEARCA VNM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.91. 214,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,039. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.
About VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF
