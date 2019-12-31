VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Declares $0.02 Annual Dividend

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.91. 214,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,039. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

About VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

