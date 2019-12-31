Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.29

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $14.83. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 6,525 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $723.76 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

