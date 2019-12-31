Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.56

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.56 and traded as high as $55.11. Verint Systems shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 27,140 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,776,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,458,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after buying an additional 556,864 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,965,000 after buying an additional 601,549 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 899,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,391,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,893,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

