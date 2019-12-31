Veros (VRS) Market Capitalization Achieves $50,012.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Veros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Veros has a market capitalization of $50,012.00 and approximately $2,383.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,160,275 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.