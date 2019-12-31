VikkyToken (VIKKY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One VikkyToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and LATOKEN. VikkyToken has a total market cap of $5,189.00 and $14,773.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00190787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01352809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal . VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io . VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

