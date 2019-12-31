Virtacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,179.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,179.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

