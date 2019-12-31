VNT Chain (VNT) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $325,967.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

