VouchForMe Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,208.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $597,908.00 and $19,208.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

