Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSBF. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.08. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 16.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 169.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

