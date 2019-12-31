Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:WSO.B traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12. Watsco has a 52-week low of $135.25 and a 52-week high of $181.50.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

