WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0777 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

WBIE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.03. 12,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

