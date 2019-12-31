Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.68 Million

Analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report $117.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $121.65 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $123.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $476.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $484.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $483.83 million, with estimates ranging from $465.70 million to $504.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRI. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. 664,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,145. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

