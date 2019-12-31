Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.68 Million

Analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report $117.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $121.65 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $123.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $476.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $484.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $483.83 million, with estimates ranging from $465.70 million to $504.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. 664,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,145. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 69.30%.
Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.