WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

WSBC opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.11.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin bought 7,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $273,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,231.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in WesBanco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

