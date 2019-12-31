Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 94,057 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.96. The stock had a trading volume of 572,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,373. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 279,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

