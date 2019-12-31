WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Plans — Dividend of $0.02

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA WBAL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.