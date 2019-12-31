WIZBL Hits Market Cap of $140,190.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One WIZBL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. During the last week, WIZBL has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. WIZBL has a total market cap of $140,190.00 and approximately $4,070.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.01351168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Coin Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.