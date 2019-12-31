Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

WYND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

WYND opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

