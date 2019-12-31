X-CASH (XCASH) One Day Volume Tops $8,443.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $8,443.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00064714 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,124,809,170 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.