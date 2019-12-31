Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading Up 12.4%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) was up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.17, approximately 3,154,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,576,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XNET shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Xunlei by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 80.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 44.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

