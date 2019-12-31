Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Proto Labs by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 9.3% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Proto Labs by 17.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.18. 169,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,244. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $130.60.

Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

