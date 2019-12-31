Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Wall Street analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price objective on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 250,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 164,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SALT traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 214,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $451.61 million, a P/E ratio of -210.33 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.