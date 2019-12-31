Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price objective on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 250,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 164,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SALT traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 214,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $451.61 million, a P/E ratio of -210.33 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

