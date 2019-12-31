Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. Trecora Resources posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE:TREC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 million, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

