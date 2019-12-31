Zacks: Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. AGCO posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,400. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,683,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 68.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 7,060.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 84,720 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.60. 281,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,541. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

