Zacks: Analysts Expect AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) will announce $6.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $24.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.79 billion to $24.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.31 billion to $27.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

AZN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,264. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,975 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,993 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,248,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

