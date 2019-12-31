Zacks: Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce sales of $72.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.89 million and the highest is $73.60 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $324.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.62 million to $327.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $326.36 million, with estimates ranging from $318.15 million to $334.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. 177,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

