Zacks: Analysts Expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $563.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will post $563.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $556.40 million to $570.41 million. Cypress Semiconductor reported sales of $604.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. 179,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,426.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,003 shares of company stock worth $4,927,780 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,293,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $189,280,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $112,558,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $83,909,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,556,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

