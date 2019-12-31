Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce sales of $78.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $76.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $310.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $313.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $318.13 million, with estimates ranging from $317.48 million to $319.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

TCBK stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $242,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $378,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

