Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce sales of $492.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $550.93 million. Teradata posted sales of $588.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.62 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 734,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Teradata has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $49.42.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,128,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,809,000 after buying an additional 756,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,351,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Teradata by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,643,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,904,000 after buying an additional 504,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Teradata by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,280,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

