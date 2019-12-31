Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will post sales of $273.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.80 million and the lowest is $268.32 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $268.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

LL traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $284.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 57.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

