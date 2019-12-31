Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.00 Price Target for MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC)

Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MVC Capital an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MVC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 80,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.00%.
About MVC Capital
MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.
