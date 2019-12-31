Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.00 Price Target for MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC)

Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MVC Capital an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in MVC Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,664,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in MVC Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MVC Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MVC Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MVC Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 80,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.00%.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVC Capital (MVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.