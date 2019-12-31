Zebi (ZCO) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, Hotbit and IDEX. Zebi has a market capitalization of $348,371.00 and approximately $700.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.01330828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00121009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

