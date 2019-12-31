Zel Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Zel has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $5.53 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00382355 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00073656 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00127424 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006859 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 87,884,750 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

