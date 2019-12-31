Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Cap of $517,426.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Zero has a total market cap of $517,426.00 and approximately $710.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00387027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00075758 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00105193 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001434 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,787,823 coins and its circulating supply is 7,702,970 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

