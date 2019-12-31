Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $201,762.00 and approximately $7,671.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,299.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.75 or 0.02869844 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00560641 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000493 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,850,973 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

