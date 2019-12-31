Zippie (ZIPT) Achieves Market Cap of $572,292.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Zippie has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Zippie token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $572,292.00 and approximately $1,396.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.01332287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120804 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

