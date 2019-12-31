Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.40

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.40 and traded as high as $51.94. Zogenix shares last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 16,353 shares traded.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,225 shares of company stock worth $2,931,250. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Zogenix by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zogenix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter valued at about $13,312,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zogenix by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

