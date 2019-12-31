Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.10

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.10 and traded as low as $6.05. Zynga shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 8,170,483 shares traded.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $59,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,089.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $889,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,153 shares of company stock worth $8,861,862 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

