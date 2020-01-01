-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). USA Compression Partners reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

USAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

USAC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 227,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 1.29. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.