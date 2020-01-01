-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). GrubHub posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrubHub.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE GRUB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. 3,102,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,722. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $48,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,929.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,562 shares of company stock worth $274,214. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 500,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,042,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrubHub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.