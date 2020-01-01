-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

SESN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.04. 1,679,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

