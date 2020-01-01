$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.30. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In related news, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel acquired 5,662 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 922,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,863. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 102.79%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

