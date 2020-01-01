$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. 44,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,160. The stock has a market cap of $829.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

