0x Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Crex24, OKEx and BitMart. 0x has a total market capitalization of $109.16 million and $11.32 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01369834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bithumb, Zebpay, Mercatox, Binance, Koinex, BitBay, C2CX, BitMart, AirSwap, Bilaxy, Upbit, Gatecoin, Bittrex, WazirX, OKEx, Radar Relay, Livecoin, HitBTC, Iquant, ABCC, Cobinhood, FCoin, Poloniex, GOPAX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Liqui, Independent Reserve, DigiFinex, DDEX, Crex24, Vebitcoin, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Bitbns, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

