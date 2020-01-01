$1.35 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.72.

PPG traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $133.49. The stock had a trading volume of 621,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,772. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 25.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

