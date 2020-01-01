$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CLSA set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 1,223,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,805. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. 35.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

