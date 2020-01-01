$10.19 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will report sales of $10.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.74 million and the highest is $10.63 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.93 million to $46.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.11 million, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $69.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AQST shares. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

