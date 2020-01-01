$140.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to post sales of $140.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.87 million to $143.00 million. Cactus reported sales of $139.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $629.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.04 million to $631.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $634.91 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $706.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.80 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cactus by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 998.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,034. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. Cactus has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $40.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.22%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

