1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FIF)

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE FIF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 77,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

