1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FIF)

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
NYSE FIF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 77,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $17.10.
1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.