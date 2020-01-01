1World 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,160.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, 1World has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $1,160.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,981,351 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

