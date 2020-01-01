1World Market Cap Achieves $4.71 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One 1World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002833 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $6,052.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.01370704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120832 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,981,351 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

